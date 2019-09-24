QUINADS 24 Hour Volume Reaches $19,666.00 (QUIN)

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One QUINADS token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. During the last week, QUINADS has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUINADS has a market cap of $40,790.00 and $19,666.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00076118 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00358633 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011499 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008357 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000098 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00001117 BTC.

QUINADS Profile

QUINADS (QUIN) is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,194,987,677 tokens. QUINADS’s official website is quinads.com. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINADS Token Trading

QUINADS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINADS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINADS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

