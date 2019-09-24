Quixant (LON:QXT) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Quixant (LON:QXT) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 425 ($5.55).

Several other brokerages have also commented on QXT. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Quixant in a research report on Friday, July 5th. FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Quixant in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of LON QXT opened at GBX 152.50 ($1.99) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.31 million and a P/E ratio of 7.19. Quixant has a one year low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a one year high of GBX 484 ($6.32). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 285.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 269.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.76.

In related news, insider Jon Jayal bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £4,075 ($5,324.71).

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of PC based gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry worldwide. The company also designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming monitors, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

