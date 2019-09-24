REAL Market Capitalization Achieves $347,943.00 (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 61.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. REAL has a market capitalization of $347,943.00 and $118.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REAL token can now be purchased for $0.0346 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitFlip and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, REAL has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00189206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.01030086 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00021335 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00086478 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About REAL

REAL’s genesis date was August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

REAL Token Trading

REAL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

