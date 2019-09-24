Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Floor & Decor (FND)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND):

9/20/2019 – Floor & Decor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

9/19/2019 – Floor & Decor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

9/12/2019 – Floor & Decor was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2019 – Floor & Decor was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

8/22/2019 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2019 – Floor & Decor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

8/5/2019 – Floor & Decor was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

8/2/2019 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $51.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FND stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,060,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,307. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.92. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $50.00.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $520.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.73 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $140,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 62,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $2,708,186.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,544,057 shares of company stock worth $196,860,367 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

