Red Pulse (RPX) Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week

Red Pulse (CURRENCY:RPX) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last week, Red Pulse has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Red Pulse has a market cap of $12.56 million and $279,917.00 worth of Red Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Red Pulse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Coinrail, Kucoin and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Red Pulse alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001550 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Red Pulse Token Profile

Red Pulse (CRYPTO:RPX) is a token. Red Pulse’s total supply is 1,358,371,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Red Pulse is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Red Pulse is www.redpulse.com/landing.

Red Pulse Token Trading

Red Pulse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Kucoin, Binance, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.