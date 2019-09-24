Ren (REN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.60 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 21.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Ren token can currently be bought for $0.0349 or 0.00000401 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Global, UEX, Tidex and Binance. Ren has a market cap of $27.83 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00038830 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $446.44 or 0.05143532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000409 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 47.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000182 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 797,494,931 tokens. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ren is renproject.io.

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Huobi Global, Kyber Network, UEX, DDEX, Binance, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

