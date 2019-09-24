Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 24,100 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $9,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.82. 28,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1-year low of $104.86 and a 1-year high of $152.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.85.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 47.77%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $102,765.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,173.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $354,208 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

