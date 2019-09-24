Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.47% of Bandwidth worth $8,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Bandwidth by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BAND. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

In related news, major shareholder Henry R. Kaestner sold 62,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $4,791,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Henry R. Kaestner sold 16,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $1,425,733.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,829 shares of company stock valued at $10,850,441 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bandwidth stock traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $67.01. 5,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,581. Bandwidth Inc has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $90.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.28 and a 200 day moving average of $74.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 215.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. Bandwidth had a net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.