Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $8.26 Million Holdings in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,201 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Travelzoo were worth $8,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 11.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a market cap of $127.92 million, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Travelzoo had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 87,300 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $1,116,567.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 259,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,860. 55.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TZOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.