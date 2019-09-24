Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 246,900 Shares of Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hudson were worth $8,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hudson in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Hudson in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson by 36.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUD stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,900. Hudson Ltd has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $23.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Hudson had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $509.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Hudson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Ltd will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hudson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

