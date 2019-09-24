Request Network Price Hits $0.0218 (REQ)

Request Network (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Request Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000561 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, DDEX, CoinExchange and Radar Relay. Request Network has a market cap of $15.89 million and $253,015.00 worth of Request Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Request Network has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00189128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.01 or 0.00944814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00020031 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00085491 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Request Network

Request Network’s launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request Network’s total supply is 999,986,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,657,215 tokens. Request Network’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request Network’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Request Network is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request Network is request.network.

Request Network Token Trading

Request Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, COSS, Gate.io, DDEX, Liqui, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, Huobi, IDEX, Kyber Network, Koinex, Bancor Network, OKEx, Mercatox, WazirX, Kucoin, CoinExchange, Binance and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

