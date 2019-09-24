Revain Reaches Market Cap of $25.35 Million (R)

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Revain has a total market capitalization of $25.35 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Revain has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. One Revain token can currently be bought for about $0.0523 or 0.00000602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Kucoin, YoBit and C-CEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Revain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00186947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $85.28 or 0.00976602 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00020611 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00085672 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The official website for Revain is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, BitFlip, Cryptopia, C-CEX, Kucoin, BitForex, OKEx, YoBit, Kuna, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.