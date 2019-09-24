REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) Trading 16.6% Higher

Shares of REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) traded up 16.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $33.80, 97,999 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 7,016% from the average session volume of 1,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

The company has a market cap of $409.99 million and a PE ratio of 13.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75.

REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB)

Revere Bank provides business and personal banking services. Its business banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, escrow accounts, check cards, commercial loans, and cash management services. The company's personal banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, check cards, and loans.

