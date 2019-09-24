Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Purchased by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,068 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Robert Half International worth $33,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 79.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at $72,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Robert Half International by 19.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.26. 786,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,043. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.05. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on RHI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Robert Half International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura upped their target price on Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

