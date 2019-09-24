Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust to $51.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.42.

NXRT stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $47.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.54). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.05 million. Equities analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

In related news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 500,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.19 per share, for a total transaction of $20,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 35.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 31.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 47,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

