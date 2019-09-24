Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.30

Rockfire Resources PLC (LON:ROCK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 6344324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36.

About Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK)

Rockfire Resources plc, through its subsidiaries, explores for gold and copper resources. It holds six exploration tenements and three applications for tenements with a total combined area of approximately 976 square kilometers in Papua New Guinea and Australia. The company was formerly known as Papua Mining plc and changed its name to Rockfire Resources plc in June 2018.

