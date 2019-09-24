Rogers Sugar Inc (TSE:RSI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Rogers Sugar Inc (TSE:RSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of TSE:RSI traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$5.50. The company had a trading volume of 75,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.89. Rogers Sugar has a 52-week low of C$5.15 and a 52-week high of C$6.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.75. The company has a market cap of $577.54 million and a PE ratio of 14.21.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$191.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$214.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rogers Sugar will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RSI. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director M. Dallas H. Ross sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.20, for a total value of C$142,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,403 shares in the company, valued at C$444,095.60.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

See Also: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.