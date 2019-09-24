Royal Bank of Canada Boosts AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$7.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered AGF Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC raised AGF Management from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of AGF Management in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of AGF.B opened at C$6.26 on Friday. AGF Management has a 52-week low of C$4.27 and a 52-week high of C$6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.36. The firm has a market cap of $493.06 million and a PE ratio of 10.52.

In other AGF Management news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 12,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.20, for a total value of C$64,922.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 379,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,973,956.40.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

