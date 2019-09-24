RTC Group (LON:RTC) Shares Up 5%

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC) shares shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 53 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.69), 12,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 13,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.65).

The firm has a market cap of $7.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 52.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 59.45.

Get RTC Group alerts:

RTC Group (LON:RTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 3.86 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. RTC Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

About RTC Group (LON:RTC)

RTC Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and conferencing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers managed services; and temporary, permanent, and contingent staffing engineering solutions to a range of industries and clients, including general, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sector.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for RTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.