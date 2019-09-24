Rubycoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.43 Million (RBY)

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded down 31.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Rubycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0888 or 0.00001028 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Rubycoin has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rubycoin has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00018742 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000972 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004102 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Rubycoin

RBY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 27,348,222 coins. Rubycoin’s official website is www.rubycoin.org. The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg.

Rubycoin Coin Trading

Rubycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

