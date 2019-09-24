Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gresham Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the second quarter valued at $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

CSGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley set a $58.00 price target on CSG Systems International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Sidoti lowered CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

NASDAQ CSGS traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.63. 7,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,505. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $57.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.50.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.60 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.57%. CSG Systems International’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.10%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

