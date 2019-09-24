Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 3,179 Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,134 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,518,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 899 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 9.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CGC traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $24.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,308,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,880. The company has a quick ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canopy Growth Corp has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $59.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average is $38.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 3.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CGC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.76 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

