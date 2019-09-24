Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,057 Shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,057 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of MGP Ingredients worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period.

MGPI stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,627. MGP Ingredients Inc has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.72.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGPI shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

In other MGP Ingredients news, insider Augustus C. Griffin purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.75 per share, for a total transaction of $119,375.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 118,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,582.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

