Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The firm has a market cap of $605.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 412.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

