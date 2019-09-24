Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management reduced its position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.09% of Sabre worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 303.1% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 29.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SABR. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.50 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Sabre in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

SABR stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $22.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,136. Sabre Corp has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Sabre had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sabre Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

In other Sabre news, EVP Judson Wade Jones sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $102,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,323.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

