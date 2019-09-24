SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.58 and last traded at $20.61, approximately 36,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 77,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28.

SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter.

SAMPO OYJ/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding Segments. The company offers life, property, and casualty insurance, as well as wealth management services.

