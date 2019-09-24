Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 79,129 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,129 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.14% of Chubb worth $95,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 21,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

In other news, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total value of $326,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,763,166.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul J. Krump sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,058,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,625 shares of company stock worth $4,037,880 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.64. 712,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,146. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $162.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

