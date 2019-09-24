Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 290,892 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,377,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 290,892 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.62% of Hexcel worth $111,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HXL. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,826,000 after buying an additional 168,360 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 815,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,945,000 after buying an additional 144,760 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,238,000 after buying an additional 124,539 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,388,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,004,000 after buying an additional 115,448 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 392,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,772,000 after buying an additional 101,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Hexcel news, insider Brett Raymond Schneider sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $360,471.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,503.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 15,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $1,343,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,025,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,623 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,665. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hexcel stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.99. 10,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,991. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $53.50 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. ValuEngine cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hexcel from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.05.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

