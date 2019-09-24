Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $52.83

Scientific Digital Imaging plc (LON:SDI)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.83 and traded as low as $52.40. Scientific Digital Imaging shares last traded at $52.78, with a volume of 143,596 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Scientific Digital Imaging in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 52.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 51.93. The firm has a market cap of $50.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.00.

In other Scientific Digital Imaging news, insider Kenneth Ford bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £27,500 ($35,933.62).

Scientific Digital Imaging Company Profile (LON:SDI)

Scientific Digital Imaging plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation and restoration under the Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the QSI brand name.

