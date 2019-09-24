SCRL (SCRL) Price Hits $0.0752 on Exchanges

SCRL (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. SCRL has a market capitalization of $14.47 million and approximately $215,552.00 worth of SCRL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SCRL has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. One SCRL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0752 or 0.00000828 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit, IDEX and IDAX.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00200864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.30 or 0.01154691 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018671 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00089426 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SCRL’s launch date was April 17th, 2018. SCRL’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,494,931 tokens. The official website for SCRL is www.scroll.network. The official message board for SCRL is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla. SCRL’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll.

SCRL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SCRL using one of the exchanges listed above.

