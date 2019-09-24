Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has $56.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STX. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. KeyCorp set a $58.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.10.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $52.75 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 72.07%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.28%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $236,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $4,887,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,344,500 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 91.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 61.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 789 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

