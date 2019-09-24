Security National Trust Co. Buys 135 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.3% in the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.5% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 20,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $1,003,413.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Macnab sold 5,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $1,342,163.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,321.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,354 shares of company stock worth $28,232,160 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,919. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $100.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.47. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $140.40 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.88.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 46.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on American Tower to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.87.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.