Security National Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Security National Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,516.00 price target (up previously from $1,430.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,375.78.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $16.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,218.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,195.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,171.81. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,296.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

