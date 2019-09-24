Security National Trust Co. Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Security National Trust Co. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,075 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.4% of Security National Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its stake in Intel by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Capital set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

Shares of INTC traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.82. 23,286,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,311,672. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $224.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,551 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $445,165.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,568.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 10,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 39,032 shares of company stock worth $2,006,895 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

