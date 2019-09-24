Security National Trust Co. Has $595,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,758,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,758,216,000 after purchasing an additional 352,497 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,645,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,636,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,075 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,788,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,121 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,939,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $998,944,000 after acquiring an additional 369,077 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,112,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $734,559,000 after acquiring an additional 232,764 shares during the period. 55.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.72.

NYSE UPS traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $117.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,188,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,717. The firm has a market cap of $103.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.79. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.89 and a 52 week high of $123.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

