Security National Trust Co. Increases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,074,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 522,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,276,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 312,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,819,000 after purchasing an additional 66,233 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.26. 89,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,052. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $129.89 and a 12 month high of $169.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.81.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7434 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

