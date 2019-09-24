Security National Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Security National Trust Co. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.9% of Security National Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total value of $5,173,028.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,475,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,514 shares of company stock worth $56,347,835 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $43.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,741.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,316,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,324. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,799.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,844.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.50 billion, a PE ratio of 86.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $2,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,257.41.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.