Security National Trust Co. Purchases 400 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Security National Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,437. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.72 and a 12 month high of $168.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.48 and its 200 day moving average is $147.56.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.5807 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.