Security National Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Security National Trust Co. grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Public Storage from $223.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $243.72 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Public Storage from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.47.

In other news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.10, for a total value of $10,244,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 278,000 shares of company stock worth $72,725,820 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PSA traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.79. 1,367,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,131. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.16 and a 200 day moving average of $237.47. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $193.89 and a twelve month high of $266.76. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.87). Public Storage had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $710.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

