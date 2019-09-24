Security National Trust Co. Sells 290 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Security National Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Societe Generale set a $105.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

MRK traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.60. 8,986,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,458,082. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.02. The company has a market cap of $218.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.