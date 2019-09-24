Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) vs. Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Head-To-Head Review

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Seelos Therapeutics has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beigene has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seelos Therapeutics and Beigene’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics $5.76 million 4.62 -$9.24 million N/A N/A Beigene $198.22 million 32.35 -$673.77 million ($12.15) -11.12

Seelos Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beigene.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Seelos Therapeutics and Beigene, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seelos Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Beigene 1 0 8 0 2.78

Seelos Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 406.33%. Beigene has a consensus target price of $188.88, suggesting a potential upside of 39.83%. Given Seelos Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Seelos Therapeutics is more favorable than Beigene.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.9% of Seelos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Seelos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Beigene shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Seelos Therapeutics and Beigene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics N/A -610.53% -280.16% Beigene -153.32% -38.41% -29.64%

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia. The company's clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor for the treatment of lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid and hematological cancers; and BGB-290, a small molecule inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers. In addition, its clinical stage drugs include BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway; BGB-A333, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the immune checkpoint receptor ligand PD-L1; BGB-A425, a TIM-3 inhibitor; MGCD-0516, a multi-kinase inhibitor; and CC-122, a cereblon modulator. The company has collaborations with Celgene Corporation, Merck KGaA, Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., Zymeworks, BioAtla, LLC, and Ambrx, Inc. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

