Senior plc (LON:SNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 228.75 ($2.99).

SNR has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut shares of Senior to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Senior in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of SNR traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 192 ($2.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. Senior has a one year low of GBX 184.30 ($2.41) and a one year high of GBX 326 ($4.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.28 million and a PE ratio of 17.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 200.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 216.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a GBX 2.28 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Senior’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.75%.

In other news, insider David Squires bought 25,000 shares of Senior stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £49,250 ($64,353.85).

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

