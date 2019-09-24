Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading Down 5.7%

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) shares dropped 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $287.57 and last traded at $295.47, approximately 5,295,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 1,863,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.26.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Shopify from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Shopify from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $325.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of -484.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $360.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.26. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $361.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.59 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. Shopify’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Shopify by 56.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth $39,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth $44,000. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

