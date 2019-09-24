ShowHand Trading Down 18.4% Over Last Week (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. ShowHand has a total market cap of $27,325.00 and $4,426.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit, YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Hotbit, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

