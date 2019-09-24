Silent Notary Price Reaches $0.0000 (SNTR)

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Silent Notary has a market cap of $162,014.00 and approximately $34,022.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Silent Notary has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One Silent Notary token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, Hotbit and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00199826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.30 or 0.01149684 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00018712 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00089200 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Silent Notary Token Profile

Silent Notary’s launch date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The official website for Silent Notary is silentnotary.com. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bilaxy, YoBit, Hotbit, IDEX, DDEX and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silent Notary should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

