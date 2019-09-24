SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,266,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,692 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.47% of SkyWest worth $76,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SkyWest stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,745. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.38 and a 12-month high of $63.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.13.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.11. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $725.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

In related news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 17,030 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,022,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 10,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $600,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 467,109 shares in the company, valued at $28,059,237.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,553 shares of company stock worth $1,955,270. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SKYW shares. ValuEngine downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.63.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

