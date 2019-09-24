SmartCoin (SMC) Price Hits $0.0011

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last seven days, SmartCoin has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. SmartCoin has a total market capitalization of $28,945.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SmartCoin Profile

SmartCoin (SMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,640,509 coins. SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC. SmartCoin’s official website is smartcoin.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SmartCoin

SmartCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

