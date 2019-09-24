Smith Asset Management Group LP Boosts Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENSG. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,815,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,202,000 after acquiring an additional 46,531 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,530,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,680,000 after acquiring an additional 389,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 113,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

In other The Ensign Group news, insider Spencer Burton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,612 shares of company stock worth $149,118. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

The Ensign Group stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.32. 6,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,958. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.99. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $575.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.24 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.74%. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

