Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $707,000 Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Smith Asset Management Group LP reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Generac were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 7,587 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $542,015.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell S. Minick sold 10,328 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $763,342.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,755.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. ValuEngine lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Generac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.20.

GNRC stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.83. 5,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,434. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $84.86.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.96 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

