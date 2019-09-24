Smith Asset Management Group LP Purchases 113,250 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 263,372.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,250 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 206.7% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William J. Chase bought 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,045,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.42 per share, with a total value of $1,760,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 164,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,607,891.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 184,977 shares of company stock worth $12,387,121. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,213,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,542,071. The firm has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $96.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.37.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

